Distracted driver injures child, self

Posted 11:42 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58PM, July 13, 2019

POLKTON TWP, Mich. — A three year-old girl suffered a broken leg when a distracted driver rear-ended the car she was in. The crash was called in to Ottawa County Sheriff shortly after 6:30 Saturday.

An Indiana woman driving east on I-96  was looking at her cell phone when the Toyota Prius in front of her slowed for road construction conditions near mile marker 13. The Hyundai Elantra driven by the 27 year-old slammed into the back of the car driven by a 36 year-old Comstock Park woman at 70 mph according to police.

The toddler was taken to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital by ambulance while the driver of the Elantra was treated for a hand injury at the scene.

 

