KDPS arrests two suspects in apartment break-ins, vehicle thefts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say two suspects arrested in connection with two apartment break-ins and two vehicle thefts may be tied to additional thefts, as well.

Reports of the two apartment break-ins came in just after 7 a.m. Saturday on Knollwood Avenue, near Lawson Ice Arena, east of Knollwood Park. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says in a news release two vehicles were stolen, along with some other property. “Investigating officers followed up on leads and eventually located one of the vehicles with two suspects inside it in the 400 block of N. Edwards.” That’s north of Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say they determined where the second stolen vehicle was after speaking with the suspects. The two “adult suspects” were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail and booked on multiple charges. Names, ages and other information was not immediately available.

Investigators say they believe the additional property recovered is evidence of additional thefts not yet reported to police.

Anyone with more information about the crimes should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.