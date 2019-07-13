Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan men clash over glowing rocks in Upper Peninsula

Posted 10:11 AM, July 13, 2019, by

Glowing Yooperlites found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula (Yooperlites Photo)

BRIMLEY, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan men are in conflict over recently discovered glowing rocks in the Upper Peninsula.

Erik Rintamaki is credited with finding the sodalite-rich syenite rocks in 2017 on a Lake Superior beach near Brimley. He chose to name the fluorescent rocks “Yooperlites” and trademarked the term.

But the Detroit Free Press reports that Jason Asselin, a self-described online personality based in the Upper Peninsula, disagrees with his trademark.

Both men say Rintamaki’s lawyer sent Asselin a cease-and-desist order after he tried to sell Yooperlites on the website Etsy without first getting Rintamaki’s consent.

Asselin asserted in a YouTube video last month that the trademark is disrespectful to Yoopers, as residents of the Upper Peninsula are affectionately known.

Rintamaki contends that trademarking the Yooperlites term was simply a business decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.