Missing man is being sought in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A missing man is being sought after disappearing early Saturday morning.

Dylan Tarr, 25, of Grand Haven was last seen at 1 a.m. Saturday walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue and has not been heard from since. He has not contacted relatives, which is out of character for Tarr.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt and a long-sleeved blue shirt.

The Michigan State Police, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, United States Coast Guard Station in Grand Haven, Ottawa County Emergency Management, Ottawa County Search and Rescue, Kent County Search and Rescue and several area fire departments are assisting with the search.

Anybody with any information should call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

