Mostly sunny Saturday with the chance for isolated showers and storms

Posted 9:20 AM, July 13, 2019, by

West Michigan - We will see mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies for much of the day. A passing cold front could spark up a shower or storm but the chances for them are not high. Don't cancel plans due to any showers or storms just have a plan b for any activity in case you see one of the showers or storms. Temperatures will work into the upper 80s with a sticky air mass as humidity increases.

Humidity will increase quickly on Saturday giving us that sticky muggy feeling with temperatures pushing the 90 degree mark and feeling like the lower 90s. We are on a dew point roller coaster this weekend as we drop back to more comfortable air for Sunday.

Next week the heat and humidity is on as we have several days with temperatures in the 90s and expecting feel like temperatures in some towns to be at and above the 100 degree mark. An isolated shower or storm can be seen just about every single day as well but not complete wash outs.

