× New Orleans braces as Barry prepares to hit land

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — Tropical Storm Barry unloaded powerful winds and heavy rains as it edged closer to landfall Saturday along the Louisiana coast.

Barry is set to hit land at midday Saturday or early afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. Its slow trek means a longer period of heavy rainfall and flooding that will last through next week, forecasters said.

Rain bands are moving onshore in Louisiana as Barry inches northwest at 5 mph, also bringing 70-mph sustained winds, a dangerous storm surge and possible tornadoes.

Though heavy, sustained rain still threatens the New Orleans area, fears there have relaxed as a predicted storm surge on the unusually high Mississippi River happened late Friday at a lower level than predicted, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans