New Orleans braces as Barry prepares to hit land

Posted 9:37 AM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, July 13, 2019

Early signs of flooding from Barry are seen in Morgan City, La. (CNN Photo)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — Tropical Storm Barry unloaded powerful winds and heavy rains as it edged closer to landfall Saturday along the Louisiana coast.

Barry is set to hit land at midday Saturday or early afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. Its slow trek means a longer period of heavy rainfall and flooding that will last through next week, forecasters said.

Rain bands are moving onshore in Louisiana as Barry inches northwest at 5 mph, also bringing 70-mph sustained winds, a dangerous storm surge and possible tornadoes.

Though heavy, sustained rain still threatens the New Orleans area, fears there have relaxed as a predicted storm surge on the unusually high Mississippi River happened late Friday at a lower level than predicted, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

A hurricane warning is in effect along part of the Louisiana coast, while inland areas, including the lower Mississippi Valley, are under tropical storm warnings. Tropical-storm-force winds will extend up to 175 miles outward from the storm’s center, which Saturday morning was still 50 miles west-southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, forecasters said.

More than 62,000 customers across Louisiana were without power on Saturday morning, utility providers said.

