One to hospital after injury crash in Robinson Twp.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Robinson Township.

It happened around 6:38 p.m., at Lincoln Street and M-231.

Police say a 21-year-old man from California was driving on Lincoln Street in a Nissan Altima, when he failed to stop for stop signs. The M-231 north/south cross-traffic does not stop at that intersection.

While the Nissan Altima was heading east, a 54-year-old Zeeland resident was heading north on M-231 in a Buick Park Avenue when it collided with the Nissan, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A passenger in the Buick – a 60-year-old from Zeeland – was taken to Zeeland Hospital with arm and neck injuries.

Police say the injuries were not considered serious.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.