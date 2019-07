KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at a PNC Bank.

The robbery occurred at the PNC Bank at 5299 W. Main St. in Kalamazoo County. The location is known as the PNC West Side Branch, is located just west of the city of Kalamazoo and has been in operation since 1970.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department is overseeing the investigation.

No suspect information or additional details are yet available.