Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Schools work to expand agriculture education opportunities

Posted 8:04 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, July 13, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Community College and Michigan State University are working together to expand agriculture education opportunities for students.

The schools have expanded their Agricultural Operations Program to offer students a new Kellogg associate’s degree program and two certificates from Michigan State.

Studies in the programs cover a variety of areas, including farm, water, weed and resource management; soil science and plant pathology; regulation, safety and compliance issues; and technology.

Each program path requires a 480-hour internship that’s completed during the summer semester, where the students gain hands-on experience in the field or in agribusiness. Kellogg launched its original Agricultural Operations Program with Michigan State in 2017

The application deadline for enrolling in one of Kellogg’s Agricultural Science programs is Aug. 9. Details including applications are posted online .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.