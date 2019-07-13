× Wisconsin man on motorcycle killed in Mason County crash

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle attempting a “U” turn west of Scottville turned into the path of a pickup truck. The man on the motorcycle died.

It happened around 1:04 p.m. Saturday along US-10, near the US-31 bypass.

Sheriff’s investigators say preliminary indications are that the motorcycle driven by a 59-year-old Wisconsin man pulled off US-10 and was trying to complete the turnaround when it was struck broadside by the eastbound pickup truck.

Police say a woman from Fennville was driving the pickup.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol or speeding played a role in the crash, and they note that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Police will release his name after his family is notified.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene were members of the Michigan State Police—Hart Post, Scottville Police Department, Michigan DNR-Law Enforcement, Scottville and Custer FD and Mason Life EMS.