Witnesses help woman, child pinned into crashed vehicle

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman and young girl were injured and pinned into their vehicle after a crash on Jackson Street near M-37.

Witnesses were helping get the 8 year-old girl out of the vehicle when Battle Creek Fire Department arrived. The 38 year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to Bronson Kalamazoo by Air Care. The young girl’s injuries were non-life threatening and she was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo by ambulance.

The cuase of the crash is still being investigated by Battle Creek Police and Fire Departments.