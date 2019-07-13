Woman shot at party in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a party in Battle Creek.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers responded to a possible shooting on the 100 block of Vale St at about 10 p.m. Friday, July 12.

The victim and witnesses told police that the suspect, an uninvited man, showed up to the party and got into an argument with another man. The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly fired several shots before leaving the scene.

The victim said she heard the shots go off but did not realize she had been hit until a little later when she ran to hide behind a vehicle. She was taken to Bronson Battle Creek where she is expected to make a full recovery.

No names have been released so far. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call as they continue to investigate.