Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman shot at party in Battle Creek

Posted 12:31 AM, July 13, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a party in Battle Creek.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers responded to a possible shooting on the 100 block of Vale St at about 10 p.m. Friday, July 12.

The victim and witnesses told police that the suspect, an uninvited man, showed up to the party and got into an argument with another man. The argument escalated and the suspect reportedly fired several shots before leaving the scene.

The victim said she heard the shots go off but did not realize she had been hit until a little later when she ran to hide behind a vehicle. She was taken to Bronson Battle Creek where she is expected to make a full recovery.

No names have been released so far. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call as they continue to investigate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.