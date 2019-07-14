1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree

CLARENCE TWP, Mich. — Two Olivet men crashed into a tree Sunday just before 5 p.m. The 52 year-old passenger was pronounced dead by police at the site of the accident.

The pair were driving south on 28 Mile Road when their vehicle crossed into on-coming traffic and left the pavement.

Witnesses told 911 they heard squealing tires and the sounds of a crash after they drove by. Police believe the driver attempted to get the car back onto the road as they went around a curve, but couldn’t regain control.

Rescue crews took the 37 year-old driver to Henry Ford Hospital for his injuries.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are still investigating the crash but listed alcohol and speed as possible factors. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.