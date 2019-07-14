A sunny Sunday leading to a hot and humid work week    

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have plenty of sunshine through the entire day with a comfortable heat as temperatures work into the upper 80s. Our dew points have dropped back giving us relief from the humidity for one day.

On Monday we expect dew points to quickly increasing pushing us right back into the muggy and humid air mass for several days. We can be seeing heat indices or our “feel like” temperatures reaching the upper 90s and lower 100s for much of the work week. Stay cool and hydrated!

We will have partly cloudy skies mostly when we aren’t seeing any of our shower or storm chances. Outside of an isolated shower or storm one of our next main chances for showers and storms is Thursday evening leading into Friday. We also can have the chance to see remnants from Tropical Storm Barry move into West Michigan giving us rain on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates on timing and impacts of any showers or storms.