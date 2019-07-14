× Barry weakens but still dumping lots of rain in Southeast

LAKE PONCHARTRAIN, La. (CNN) — Ludovico Torri woke up Sunday to a surprising sight: Lake Pontchartrain was at the door of his Mandeville home, just north of New Orleans.

“The entire street and area under the house was underwater,” Torri told CNN.

Then the water rose another foot and the wind kept on getting stronger. His family, including four children, were stuck in their home with their car nearly flooded.

Tropical Storm Barry was briefly a Category 1 hurricane before it made landfall at 2 p.m. Saturday and immediately weakened back down to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm still has heavy rain to come, threatening parts of Louisiana and Mississippi with life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and river flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While some families such as Torri’s are trapped in their home to ride the storm out, others have had to evacuate and find shelter elsewhere.