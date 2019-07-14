Crockery Creek closes water to swimming, fishing

RAVENNA, Mich. — Officials are asking people to stay out of Crockery Creek for the time being while EGLE figures out a way to remove a large mass of what seems to be manure from the water.

Jill Greenberg of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy – or EGLE – (Formerly the MDEQ) told Fox 17 the spill seems to be moving towards Ravenna. It was reported on Friday, July 12th, near 16th Avenue and Peters Road.

Several fish have been found dead in the area and signs are posted along the creek telling everyone to avoid swimming and fishing until the all-clear is given.

“Witnesses are reporting the creek is black,” Greenberg says. EGLE is still working on what their next steps will be, starting with finding the cause. “This is a developing situation.”