Firearms stolen from Holland Township gun business early Sunday

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several firearms were stolen when a business was burglarized Sunday morning.

At 4:55 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at Lon Range Archery & Firearms at 2530 Van Ommen Drive in Holland Township.

Deputies arrived at the scene to investigate the alarm and confirmed that a burglary had just occurred at the business. As a result, the business was searched and secured by deputies. The surrounding areas were also searched and the suspects are unknown at this time.

It appears there were four suspects involved, that they were driving a dark colored SUV and that they stole several firearms from the business.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is working with surrounding agencies on this investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or http://www.mosotips.com on the Web.

 

