Hit and run suspect flees after hitting building

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. – A 28-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into the side of a building and left the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies tell us it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of 1600 block of Capital Avenue NE. Witnesses were able to give dispatchers an accurate description that led investigators to locate the driver just a short distance away.

The driver was treated for minor injuries. He’s now lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges, including Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving While Intoxicated.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.