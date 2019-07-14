‘I’m home now’ says Army vet given wheelchair accessible house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich.— An Army veteran and his family were given keys to a new home on Saturday that will finally allow them to live comfortably.

Sergeant Michael Gower was chosen by Homes For Our Troops to get the new home, which was built thanks to generous donations and the hard work of volunteers.

When Gower was serving in Iraq in 2007, the vehicle he was riding in was hit by an IED. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and severe back and leg injuries, which caused him to lose part of his legs.

Since then, Gower has been living in homes too small to accommodate a wheelchair. This forced him to use prosthetic legs, which are painful, or rely on his wife to do everyday tasks.

“It’s hard asking for help and especially when the help’s always your wife," Gower said. “You kind of feel like a drain and after it’s long enough, it can tick at you and it wears you down.”

The family's new home in Middleville has over 40 features that will allow Gower to live comfortably in his wheelchair including wider hallways, doorways and bathrooms.

“I’m comfortable. I’m home. I’m home now," Gower said.

Homes For Our Troops currently has 80 active projects. To get involved, click here.