Kent City to host fourth annual 7-on-7 football tournament for Veterans

KENT CITY, Mich -- Kent City head football coach and principal, Bill Crane was one of the masterminds behind a 7-on-7 football tournament that raises money for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. This year's event will be held on July 19 at Kent City High School. The fourth annual tournament will once again raise money for overall wellbeing of veterans in the home and will go towards transportation for shopping, Whitecaps games, Griffins games, and other events.

In three years of the event, the 7-on-7 has raised over $16,000. There will be no cost for admission but those in attendance will be encouraged to make donations and help raise funds for the veterans.

For more information, email Bill Crane at bill.crane@kentcityschools.org.