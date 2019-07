PLAINWELL, Mich. — A small plane missed the runway and nearly ran into U.S. 131 Sunday afternoon.

Officials from the Plainwell Municipal Airport, the pilot couldn’t stop in time. The airport went through the fence and came to rest in the ditch between the airport and north bound U.S. 131.

The pilot was the only one aboard and was not injured.

The entrance from 106th Avenue is currently shut down while the FAA investigates.