WWE superstar Hardy is arrested by Myrtle Beach police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police arrested a wrestling superstar Saturday morning at a downtown hotel, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports.

Jeffrey Hardy, 41, was charged with public intoxication by Myrtle Beach police.

Officers received a call at 11:30 a.m. and responded to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations to a report about an intoxicated man, Cpl. Thomas Vest said.

Hardy was arrested without incident and booked into Myrtle Beach jail, Vest said.

Public intoxication can result in a fine of $500 and 30 days in jail.

Hardy is featured on the television show Smackdown. He is a former WWE champion known for tag-team wrestling with his brother, Matt Hardy.

