Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

YouTube personality Emily Hartridge dies in scooter crash

Posted 9:57 AM, July 14, 2019, by

Emily Hartridge hosted her popular YouTube show, "10 Reasons Why..." (CNN Photo)

(CNN) — YouTube personality Emily Hartridge has died, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

“This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the post read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person.”

The London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that a woman in her 30s was involved in a crash between an electric scooter and a truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the woman. According to The Guardian, Hartdridge, 35, was the victim in the crash. The Guardian also said the crash was Britain’s “first fatal collision involving an e-scooter.”

Hartridge began posting seven years ago, according to her YouTube page, and often posted videos in listicle form, most often titled “10 Reasons Why …” where topics ranged from sex, relationships, love, gender and life.

But she also posted about her personal life, like her freezing her eggs, her sexuality and mental health — one video was titled “Medication Sent Me Insane.”

Her latest video was titled “10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend” based on that fact that her boyfriend is eight years her junior.

Hartridge’s last Instagram post was Friday, where she discussed her reaction to a troll who asked if she was a man because of her lean-muscular physique.

“I have never adhered to societal norms and I am certainly not going to start now,” the post read.

Hartridge was also an actress, according to her IMDb page, who appeared in the short TV series “Sketch My Life” and the series “Oh S**t I’m 30.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.