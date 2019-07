AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt Monday after a crash at an intersection in Mecosta County.

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Road and 190th Avenue in Aetna Township, near Morley.

Authorities said a woman driving east on Eisenhower Road didn’t stop at the intersection, causing a crash with a southbound vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.