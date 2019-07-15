Clean Air Action Day
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

70-year-old man missing from Kalamazoo

Posted 12:15 PM, July 15, 2019, by
Donald Moore

Donald Moore

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Donald Moore, 70, was last seen leaving his home near south 8th Street and West Q Avenue on Friday, July 12 about 1:30 p.m.  He is described as being white, about 5’11” tall, about 170 lbs., with blue eyes and is bald.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.