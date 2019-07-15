× 70-year-old man missing from Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Donald Moore, 70, was last seen leaving his home near south 8th Street and West Q Avenue on Friday, July 12 about 1:30 p.m. He is described as being white, about 5’11” tall, about 170 lbs., with blue eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.