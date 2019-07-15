× Arrest made after 2 found stabbed to death in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A person of interest is expected to be charged in court after two people were found dead in Muskegon Saturday.

It happened at a home in the 2100 block of W Sherman Avenue early Sunday morning.

The victims, a 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, died from their injuries.

The person of interest is in police custody and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.