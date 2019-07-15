Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Arrest made after 2 found stabbed to death in Muskegon

Posted 7:54 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, July 15, 2019

Area near Sherman and Lincoln where 2 people died after stabbing Sunday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A person of interest is expected to be charged in court after two people were found dead in Muskegon Saturday.

It happened at a home in the 2100 block of W Sherman Avenue early Sunday morning.

The victims, a 71-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, died from their injuries.

The person of interest is in police custody and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.