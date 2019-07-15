Drivers can expect more lane closures as the to-do list grows for road crews

More road maintenance is planned for West Michigan’s roads and bridges, so you will have more barrels to negotiate.
Rogue River bridge in Rockford
- Lane closures on the 10 Mile bridge over the Rogue River
- Bridge repairs
- Through Oct. 18
I-96 in Ionia County
- Left lane closure on westbound I-96.
- Grand River Avenue to Keefer Hwy.
- Till noon on Thursday, 12 p.m.
- Concrete repairs.
Nightly road work on M-44
- Lane closures on M-44 Belding Road.
- Blakely Road to Ramsdell Drive.
- Nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Till 6 a.m. Thursday, July 18.
Thornapple River Drive closed
- Paving work in Ada.
- July 15: Thornapple Bridge to Cascade Road.
- July 16: Cascade Road to Thornappple Bridge.
- July 17: Thornapple Bridge to Fase Street.
- July 18: Fase Street to Thornapple Bridge
Byron Center Avenue reconstruction
- 92nd Street to 84th Street.
- Two-way traffic maintained.
- Through August 23.
Crack sealing in Kent, Ionia, and Montcalm counties
- Lane closures where crews are working along these routes.
- M-21 from Valley Visa Drive in Lowell to the Ionia/Clinton county line.
- M-44 from Blakely Drive east to the Kent/Ionia county line.
- M-44 from M-91 east to Water Street near the city of Belding.
- M-91 from M-44 north to Snows Lake Road.
- M-66 from south of I-96 north to Sprague Road.
M-43 in Eaton County
- M-43 closed between M-100 and Cochran Road.
- Through Aug. 5.
- Detour: Mt. Hope Hwy between M-100 and Cochran Road.