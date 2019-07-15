Clean Air Action Day
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Drivers can expect more lane closures as the to-do list grows for road crews

Posted 9:40 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, July 15, 2019

More road maintenance is planned for West Michigan’s roads and bridges, so you will have more barrels to negotiate.

Rogue River bridge in Rockford

  • Lane closures on the 10 Mile bridge over the Rogue River
  • Bridge repairs
  • Through Oct. 18

I-96 in Ionia County

  • Left lane closure on westbound I-96.
  • Grand River Avenue to Keefer Hwy.
  • Till noon on Thursday, 12 p.m.
  • Concrete repairs.

Nightly road work on M-44

  • Lane closures on M-44 Belding Road.
  • Blakely Road to Ramsdell Drive.
  • Nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Till 6 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

Thornapple River Drive closed

  • Paving work in Ada.
  • July 15: Thornapple Bridge to Cascade Road.
  • July 16: Cascade Road to Thornappple Bridge.
  • July 17: Thornapple Bridge to Fase Street.
  • July 18: Fase Street to Thornapple Bridge

Byron Center Avenue reconstruction

  • 92nd Street to 84th Street.
  • Two-way traffic maintained.
  • Through August 23.

Crack sealing in Kent, Ionia, and Montcalm counties

  • Lane closures where crews are working along these routes.
  • M-21 from Valley Visa Drive in Lowell to the Ionia/Clinton county line.
  • M-44 from Blakely Drive east to the Kent/Ionia county line.
  • M-44 from M-91 east to Water Street near the city of Belding.
  • M-91 from M-44 north to Snows Lake Road.
  • M-66 from south of I-96 north to Sprague Road.

M-43 in Eaton County

  • M-43 closed between M-100 and Cochran Road.
  • Through Aug. 5.
  • Detour: Mt. Hope Hwy between M-100 and Cochran Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.