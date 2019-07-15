Enjoy a summer evening at Grand Rapids Balloon Festival’s Picnic in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring a lawn chair and blankets to enjoy a family-friendly fun-filled evening at the 4th annual Grand Rapids Balloon Festival's Picnic in the Park.

Throughout the evening, there will be plenty of events featuring hot air balloons. For just $15 a person, people can rid in a hot air balloon, or walk and stand in a RE/MAX balloon for just $1.

Other activities include caricatures, henna tattoos, balloon artists, face painting, and inflatables.

There will also be live entertainment from Xpressions of Praise Christian Dance Arts Academy, a five-piece jazz band, George Moss, and a magic show.

Guests can bring their own food, or there will be food trucks nearby selling meals.

All proceeds will support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Picnic in the Park will take place Thursday, July 18 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Wilcox Park.

To learn more, follow the 2019 Picnic in the Park Event on Facebook.