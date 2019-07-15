Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Girl missing from campsite in northern Michigan

Posted 4:35 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, July 15, 2019

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police and the Oscoda County Sheriff are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who apparently wandered off from her family’s campsite Monday morning.

Family told police they were preparing to leave the campsite on Reber Road in Comins Township this morning when they lost track of Gabriella Vitale, their two-year-old girl.  The family is from the Monroe, Michigan area.

K-9 teams, a Michigan State Police helicopter and DNR officers have been searching the area.

Gabriella was wearing a pink zip-up coat and pink pants. She is believed to be wearing tennis shoes and is wearing a grey shirt under the coat.

Anyone with information should call Oscoda Dispatch at 989-826-3214.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.