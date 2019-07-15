Girl missing from campsite in northern Michigan

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police and the Oscoda County Sheriff are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who apparently wandered off from her family’s campsite Monday morning.

Family told police they were preparing to leave the campsite on Reber Road in Comins Township this morning when they lost track of Gabriella Vitale, their two-year-old girl. The family is from the Monroe, Michigan area.

K-9 teams, a Michigan State Police helicopter and DNR officers have been searching the area.

Gabriella was wearing a pink zip-up coat and pink pants. She is believed to be wearing tennis shoes and is wearing a grey shirt under the coat.

Anyone with information should call Oscoda Dispatch at 989-826-3214.