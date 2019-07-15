Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids brewery takes on hard seltzer

Posted 10:32 PM, July 15, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids brewery is getting in on a growing trend in the alcohol industry.

Hard seltzers made by companies like White Claw and Truly are becoming more popular — sales are up nearly 200% from last year. Perrin Brewing Company is getting on board, offering the only Michigan-made craft hard seltzer.

“Sold out over the first weekend. People really wanted it,” said Connor Klopcic, a brewer. “A lot of people say it’s nice having a local option. Instead of just White Claw and Truly.”

Perfecting the drink took Perrin’s brewers a lot of practice.

“We wanted to see if we could even do it. We didn’t know we could,” Klopcic said.

Clear Coast is the locally-owned company’s response to big-name hard seltzers becoming more popular.

“It is really our answer to it. Because it was taking up a large market share,” Klopcic said. “Now we can start growing with the overall category, instead of being scared of it.”

