Grief counselors offer support after Wayland student’s death

WAYLAND, Mich. -- Grief counselors are offering their support to local high school students, after an 18-year-old was killed in a crash this weekend, before the start of his senior year.

Ethan Mutschler died Friday when he was hit while driving through an intersection in southern Kent County.

We're told he was well-known in the community and was on Wayland High School's football and basketball team.

The school district posted on Facebook saying students or staff can contact the school if they need counseling.

No word just yet on services planned for him but we will keep you posted.