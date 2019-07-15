Clean Air Action Day
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys performing at country rock festival on Saturday

Posted 11:50 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, July 15, 2019

A new country rock festival is coming to downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, with Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys as the festival headliners.

The Grizzly Jams Street Party aims to bring together music, food, and drinks into one big celebration in front of The Garage Bar and Zoko 822.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the music starting at 2 p.m.

Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Get a sneak preview of their show with Gunnar performing "A Little's Enough".

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. More information is available at Eventbrite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.