Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys performing at country rock festival on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new country rock festival is coming to downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, with Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys as the festival headliners.

The Grizzly Jams Street Party aims to bring together music, food, and drinks into one big celebration in front of The Garage Bar and Zoko 822.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the music starting at 2 p.m.

Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Get a sneak preview of their show with Gunnar performing "A Little's Enough".

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. More information is available at Eventbrite.