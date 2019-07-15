Hiring center opens for new Tiki bar coming to GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are less than two months away from the grand opening of a new tiki bar in Grand Rapids and the owners are now hiring for several positions.

Max’s South Seas Hideaway will open its hiring center downtown at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15 inside a building at 59 Commerce Ave. SW.

The new tiki-themed restaurant and bar, currently under construction at 58 Ionia Ave. SW, will hire more than 100 team members committed to providing the aloha spirit.

Max’s is being developed by HopCat creator Mark Sellers and Martin Cate, a James Beard Award-winning author and owner of several world-renowned bars.

The hiring center, located next door to Stella’s Lounge, will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from noon to 4.

Available positions include bartender, server, cook, dishwasher, food runner, server assistant and bar back.

Managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at the hiring center. Applicants should bring a resume if they have one.

Max’s South Seas Hideaway will open in September featuring a multi-level tiki bar and restaurant experience created by a team of artisans from around the country.

Max’s will feature a variety of freshly made traditional tiki cocktails along with unique twists created by Cate. Max’s food will include a variety of homemade island-inspired creations from land and sea.