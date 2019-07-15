Jack Kenley is the latest high draft pick to join the Whitecaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Tigers 8th round pick Jack Kenley was called up to the Whitecaps over the weekend from Connecticut.

The left-hand hitting infielder is making his third stop since being drafted after starting in the Gulf Coast League and going 3-for-4 with a home run in his debut in Lakeland.

"Getting out there and getting to scrap with a bunch of people that you don't hardly know but are going through the same sort of things, everyone is getting up early, practicing and then going out there and having to be in the same conditions everyday" Kenley said. "Getting out there and getting dirty almost immediately stealing a couple bags and getting that home run under my belt too that was a lot of fun."

Kenley hit .311 with 13 home runs and 54 driven in with Arkansas in the spring.

5 of the Tigers top 8 draft picks are now on the Whitecaps roster.