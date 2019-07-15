Man arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Sturgis.

It started around 2:49 p.m. on US-12 near Balk Road when dispatchers received calls complaining of someone driving recklessly and almost hitting two motorcycles.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle in Sturgis, the driver took off at over 100 mph.

Authorities said the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Witt Lake Road.

The 21-year-old driver from Indiana was arrested on several felony charges. A woman who was in the vehicle during the chase was released at the scene.