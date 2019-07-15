Clean Air Action Day
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan adopts deer hunting rules to halt fatal disease

Posted 10:46 AM, July 15, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State regulators are continuing a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in an effort to prevent spread of chronic wasting disease.

The ban was among rules for this year’s hunting season adopted by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission last week.

The panel decided to allow baiting and feeding in the Upper Peninsula, except in an area where a deer infected with the disease was found last year. It includes portions of Menominee, Delta and Dickinson counties.

Under another rule, scents used to attract deer must be placed where the animals cannot touch or eat them.

Chronic wasting disease first was discovered in a Michigan free-ranging deer in May 2015. Since then, the fatal illness has been confirmed in 120 free-ranging deer in nine Michigan counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.