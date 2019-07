COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a pedal boat was stolen from a yard in St. Joseph County.

It was taken between July 4 and July 13 from a yard at a home on Custer Valley Road, south of Decker Road.

Authorities said it is a tan and pink WaterWheeler pedal boat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 327.