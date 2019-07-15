Play-doh drive underway for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Clean Air Action Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan First Credit Union is hosting a Play-Doh collection drive at all of its Grand Rapids-area branches for kids at Helen DeVos Children's hospital.

You can drop off new tubs of Play-Doh now through July 31st at one of several locations.

The Play-Doh will help bring some creative fun to kids during their hospital stay.

o Breton – 1815 Breton Rd. SE, Grand Rapids

o Comstock Park – 3999 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park (located inside Walmart®)

o Louis Street – 50 Louis St. NW, Grand Rapids

o Plymouth – 1225 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

o Wyoming – 355 54th St. SW, Wyoming (located inside Walmart®)

