Police investigate possible break-in at Grand Rapids hardware store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a Grand Rapids hardware store Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at Rylee’s Ace Hardware on Michigan Street NE. A window was broken, but store employees tell FOX 17 that it doesn’t appear anything was taken and it is unclear if the suspects even came into the store.

It is also unclear if the break-in attempt is connected to any of the recent thefts from area gun shops. Rylee’s sold guns at one time, but does not any longer.