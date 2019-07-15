Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police investigating after 2 stabbed in Lowell

Posted 5:34 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, July 15, 2019

LOWELL, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were stabbed early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Barnsley SE near Wales in Lowell.

We're told two people were stabbed leaving one in the hospital while the other victim received stitches.

No word on a possible suspect in the stabbings.

There is also a heavy police presence in the area of South West Avenue Southeast and Bowes Street in Lowell. No word if this is connected to the stabbing on Barnsley.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more.

