South Haven officials urge beach-goers to heed flag warnings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Safety is in the spotlight at Lake Michigan beaches after a 13-year-old boy drowned Saturday in South Haven.

The City of South Haven is stressing the importance of paying attention to the warning flags on the beach, but some people want more.

The city ended their lifeguard program 15 years ago and invested more money in water emergency equipment and training for first responders.

"The first responders are trained throughout the year in the event of a water emergency," said Brian Diskette, South Haven City Manager. "They spend time in Lake Michigan and the Black River, as well as in local pools preparing for an event like Saturday."

 

