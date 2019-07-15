Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Study: Michigan prison workers facing ‘mental health crisis’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A study says Michigan prison workers are facing a “mental health crisis,” including a higher likelihood of symptoms related to post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal thoughts and depression.

The report was released Monday by the state Department of Corrections, which is trying to reduce employee suicides and to improve staff wellness. The $50,000 study is the result of a survey that was filled out by about 3,500 employees.

Nearly one in four of all workers are estimated to meet the criteria for PTSD. One in six meet the criteria for major depressive disorder. More than 100 employees are currently and actively planning to kill themselves, according to the report.

Corrections director Heidi Washington says the department is working to establish a culture of wellness that seeks to reduce employee stress.

