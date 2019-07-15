Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect tries to steal cars after following pursuit with MSP

Posted 4:11 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14AM, July 15, 2019

MARSHALL, Mich. — A suspect wanted for multiple felony warrants and eluding police for more than two weeks is now behind bars.

Michigan State Police say troopers received a tip about the subject which started a pursuit from Calhoun to Branch County.

The suspect abandoned their car and then tried to rob an elderly woman of her keys before fleeing to another nearby home and trying to steal a van in a driveway.

After a brief physical altercation, troopers were able to arrest the suspect. It is believed the suspect was driving a stolen car at the time.

