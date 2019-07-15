Tuesday is Game Night at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Clean Air Action Day
Love game night with friends but don't want to deal with the hassle of getting the snacks, drinks, and cleaning up afterward? The Grand Rapids Public Museum wants everyone to come join them for Game Night.

Starting at 6 p.m. visitors will have exclusive access to the museum to play games, participate in tournaments, explore the Toys! exhibit, and ride the Spillman Carousel.

Thanks to Blue Bridge Games, award-winning game titles at the museum include Azul (2018), Kingdomino (2017), Codenames (2016) and more.

The event is open to visitors ages 21 and older. Tickets are $15, with a discounted ticket of $10 for Museum members, and include one free drink ticket.

Cash bars will be serving two City Built Brewing beers: Alamania, a Mexican lager, and Norwegian Haze, an IPA.

Game Night will take place Tuesday, July 16.

For more information, visit grpm.org.

