Tuesday is Game Night at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Love game night with friends but don't want to deal with the hassle of getting the snacks, drinks, and cleaning up afterward? The Grand Rapids Public Museum wants everyone to come join them for Game Night.

Starting at 6 p.m. visitors will have exclusive access to the museum to play games, participate in tournaments, explore the Toys! exhibit, and ride the Spillman Carousel.

Thanks to Blue Bridge Games, award-winning game titles at the museum include Azul (2018), Kingdomino (2017), Codenames (2016) and more.