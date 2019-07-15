× Woman charged with deaths of Muskegon couple

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police say that a couple who was stabbed to death in their own home this weekend knew the suspect.

Linda Martin, 66, and Charles Cooper, 71, were killed Saturday night in Muskegon. Monica Bagley was charged with Open Murder Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the home on West Sherman early Sunday morning by Bagley. Police believe Bagley killed the couple Saturday night after an argument.

Police say Bagley lived nearby and did odd jobs around the house for them. Family members say that Martin and Cooper liked to offer help to people in need, but never expected something like this to happen.

“They were really good people,” Linda Fletcher, who is a niece of the couple. “My aunt’s had cancer for a while. My uncle’s had breathing problems. They could barely get around. And for somebody to go in and just do something like that to them is horrible.”

Police were out at Kruse Park Beach on Sunday searching for more evidence, but what they were looking for is unclear.