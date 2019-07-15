× Woman killed in Ottawa Co. crash identified

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The woman killed in a crash last week in Ottawa County has been identified.

Ellen Eddleman, 59, of Spring Lake, was killed Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies say that Eddleman was trying to turn east onto Comstock Street from southbound U.S. 31 when her vehicle was hit by a semi-truck. Investigators say the semi-truck driver had the right-of-way green signal at the intersection. The light was blinking yellow for Eddleman.