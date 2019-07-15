Woman shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened around 12:26 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Church Street. Captain Brad Misner of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 that the 33-year-old victim has died and one person is in custody.

Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old Kalamazoo man, was on the front porch of the home when they arrived and admitted to shooting the woman.

The suspect is facing a charge of open murder.

The situation surrounding the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.