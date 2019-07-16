Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 fishermen escape injury in boat crash

Posted 12:22 PM, July 16, 2019
Morrison Lake Boat Crash

Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two fisherman escaped injury Sunday after a speed boat crashed into them on an Ionia County lake.

The Ionia County Sheriff says that deputies were called to Morrison Lake at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of a boat crash. Investigators say that a speed boat was trying to pull a water skier up out of the water when it struck a bass boat. The two fisherman onboard jumped in the water to escape being hit and were rescued by another boater.

No one was injured, but the boats were damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

