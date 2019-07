PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Gards Prairie Road and Quaker Street in Penn Township, near Cassopolis.

A man started to enter the intersection to see around corn when he was hit by a vehicle going west on Quaker Street.

The woman driving the westbound vehicle and her two children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.