Authorities searching for wanted Ionia man

Posted 5:08 PM, July 16, 2019, by

A photo of Tabitha Hernandez-Guillermo (left) and Guillermo Hernandez-Silverio.

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is allegedly involved in committing crimes against children.

Guillermo Hernandez-Silverio, 38, has several warrants out for his arrest and may be leaving the country to avoid being caught.

Authorities say he is likely with 31-year-old Tabitha Hernandez-Guillermo in a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with a license plate No. DZL 4106.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chelsea Kasul at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

